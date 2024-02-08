English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter meets PM Modi, presents him copy of her book

The book that has references taken from Mukherjee's diaries was launched on the occasion of his birth anniversary last month.

Press Trust Of India
Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image:@Sharmistha_GK/Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and presented him a copy of her book on her father. The book that has references taken from Mukherjee's diaries was launched on the occasion of his birth anniversary last month.

"Called on PM @narendramodi ji to present him a copy of my book ‘Pranab My Father: A Daughter Remembers’. He was as kind to me as he always had been & his regards for Baba remains undiminished. Thank you Sir," Mukherjee said. Responding to her post on X, PM Modi showered praise on the former president for his "greatness, wisdom and intellectual depth".

"Always a delight to meet you Sharmistha Ji and remember the memorable interactions with Pranab Babu. His greatness, wisdom and intellectual depth is clearly visible in your book!" PM Modi said in the post. In the book, she said her father felt he was not included in the cabinet of Rajiv Gandhi due to his "non-subservient" attitude. She also touched upon his assessment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sharmistha Mukherjee had joined the Congress in 2014. She unsuccessfully contested the Delhi Assembly elections from Greater Kailash seat in 2015.

Advertisement

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mukherjee had said in September 2021 that she has "quit politics". 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement