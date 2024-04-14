×

Updated June 10th, 2022 at 11:46 IST

Presidential polls: LoP Kharge meets NCP chief after Sonia's call for 'common candidate'

The Presidential polls for electing the next President of India will be held on July 18, 2022, announced the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

Reported by: Nikita Bishay
Presidential polls
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's call to hold talks with all like-minded parties over the possibility of fielding a common candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections against the BJP, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar where he discussed the issue in detail.

After the meeting, Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, spoke to the media and said that he has been asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the possibility of all like-minded parties coming together to field a common candidate for the Presidential polls, further adding that Pawar also supported the idea.

Apart from Kharge, Pawar also apprised the media about their meeting and said that their focus is presently on the elections in Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council, further indicating that the discussion on the Presidential polls may gain momentum after June 20, when polls for 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held. 

In the meantime, following the Congress chief's direction, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also informed that he will next meet Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray followed by other opposition parties including the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party, among others.

"We will fix a meeting to discuss the possibility of fielding a common candidate," he added.

Notably, the Congress' move came just hours after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the presidential elections in the country.

Presidential elections

The Presidential polls for electing the next President of India will be held on July 18, 2022, announced the Election Commission of India on Thursday.

During the polls, 4809 electors comprising of MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor. This comes in the wake of Kovind's term ending on July 24. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the notification for the election will be issued on June 15.

While the last date for nomination is scheduled for June 29, the polls will be held on July 18. The counting of the votes, if needed, will be done on July 21, he added.

Speaking of the parties going to the polls, BJP with its present strength in the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, is in a comfortable position.

 

Image: PTI

Published June 10th, 2022 at 11:46 IST

Sharad PawarSonia Gandhi

