English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 17th, 2021 at 07:10 IST

Punjab BJP targets Sidhu over his criticism of state's Contract Farming Act, 2013

Punjab BJP targets Sidhu over his criticism of state's Contract Farming Act, 2013

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) The Punjab BJP Thursday targeted state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his criticism of the Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013, asking him why it took him eight years to understand the law "was not in the interest of farmers".

BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma said Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur was part of the then SAD-BJP government in the state when the contract farm law was enacted in 2013, asking him why he did not oppose it then.

Advertisement

He further questioned him why the Congress-led government in Punjab which has been in power for the last four-and-a-half-years did not reject the law yet.

Sharma criticised Sidhu a day after the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief accused the Badals of the Shiromani Akali Dal of laying the foundation of the Centre's farm laws, which have prompted the ongoing protests by farmers.

Advertisement

The Congress leader had alleged that the Centre's Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 was a "photostat copy" of the Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013 enacted during the previous SAD-BJP government led by Parkash Singh Badal.

He had also alleged that the Centre's farm laws were framed to benefit corporates.

Advertisement

The Punjab BJP leader on Thursday said the Amarinder Singh-led government had amended the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in 2017, allowing private mandis, private yards and direct purchase of crops from farmers.

He asked Sidhu, who was in the (Amarinder Singh) cabinet then, why he did not raise an objection to it.

Advertisement

Defending the Centre's farm laws, Sharma challenged Sidhu to tell where it was written in these laws that corporates could take over farmers’ land.

Sharma asked Sidhu not to "mislead farmers by spreading lies". PTI CHS SUN TIR TIR

Advertisement

Published September 17th, 2021 at 07:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

an hour ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

4 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

9 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

9 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Eega To Rangasthalam: Samantha's Best Films

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Selena On Benny Embarrassing Her In Front Of HIMYM Cast Member

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  4. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India News2 hours ago

  5. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo