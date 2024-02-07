Rahul Gandhi Alleges Nitish’s Alliance Exit Linked to Bihar Caste Survey, Says ‘Don’t Need Him’

Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday claimed that Nitish Kumar's decision to exit the INDI alliance was intricately tied to the Bihar caste survey, asserting that the former Bihar Chief Minister found himself in a deadlock due to opposition from the BJP. According to Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar was caught in a predicament as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vehemently opposed the proposed caste survey in Bihar. “He was stuck since BJP opposed it, Mahagathbandhan will fight for social justice in Bihar, we don''t require Nitish Kumar, ”said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi in Purnea.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister and submitted his papers to Governor Vishwanath Arlekar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi further claimed that, "...A little pressure is exerted, and he (Nitish Kumar) makes a U-turn..."

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited…