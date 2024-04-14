×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 17:30 IST

Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravan', PM as ‘biggest liar’: BJP, Congress engage in poster war

Ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, the two main parties, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and Congress have engaged in a poster war.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Rahul Gandhi
BJP and Congress engage in a poster war on Twitter (Image: X/ @BJP4India. @INCIndia) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, the two main parties, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and Congress have engaged in a poster war, where on one side the grand old Congress party has accused Prime Minister Modi of not fulfilling the promises done to the people of the country and acting in favour of business owners, mainly Gautam Adani, while on the other hand the BJP has compared Congress MP and former party chief Rahul Gandhi with demon king ‘Ravan’ from the Hindu scripture Ramayan in a poster. 

The controversy began as the Congress party shared a poster on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 4, calling the prime minister the biggest liar of all times. In another poster shared on X, Congress wrote, “Going to hit the election rally soon,” and displayed a picture of PM Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. ‘PM Narendra Modi as Jumla Boy,” read the poster. 

(Congress shared poster referring to PM Modi as 'Jumla Boy')

The Congress has been sharing such posters on social media platforms to take a dig on the ruling dispensation. However, this time the BJP chose to hit back and shared a similar poster which shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the demon king, ‘Ravan’. "Bharat Khatre Mein Hai - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros," the poster read. In the caption to the post, the BJP accused Gandhi of being evil, anti-dharma and anti-Ram. “His aim is to destroy Bharat,” said the BJP in the post. 

(BJP shared a poster referring to Rahul Gandhi as 'Ravan')

With the controversy refusing to end, the Congress in response shared another poster where it accused the prime minister of being dictated by businessman Gautam Adani. The poster shared by the Congress party showed Adani pulling the strings of the prime minister, which in turn means the government.

(Congress in a poster alleged that Adani is pulling the strings of Modi government)

Congress workers also held protests in different parts of the country suggesting that it was totally unacceptable and "downright dangerous". Led by former minister Yogesh Sawhney, scores of Congress workers also took out a protest rally in the city. They shouted slogans against the BJP and burnt its effigies.

Published October 6th, 2023 at 17:30 IST

BusinessNarendra ModiAmit ShahRahul Gandhi

