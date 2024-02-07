Advertisement

Barpeta, Assam – A day after Guwahati Police registered a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “provoking” the crowd, the Congress MP dared the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state's police to file “as many cases" against him “as they want”. The proclamation from the Congress leader came on Wednesday while he was conducting a public meeting at Barpeta during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, ANI reported. The FIR in question was filed by the authorities on January 23 against Gandhi and other Congress party workers. Gandhi and his aides were accused of conducting "wanton acts of violence".

"I don't know from where he (Himanta) got the idea that he can scare Rahul Gandhi. File as many cases as you want against me, I am not afraid. I am not afraid of the BJP or the RSS. If you have filed 25 cases against me, file 25 more. Be happy," the Congress leader told the gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. "Earlier I gave a speech against (Gautam) Adani. He is a special friend of PM Modi. A case was registered against me and disqualified me from the Parliament, they took away my house. When they came to take the keys to my house it was their house and I did not want it. I reside in the hearts of every Indian. I have lakhs of homes in Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh," he added.

What is the Assam Chief Minister's take on the matter?

On Saturday, the Assam Chief Minister confirmed that an FIR was registered against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary KC Venugopal, National Students' Union of India All India Congress Committee Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. “With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act,” the Assam Chief Minister wrote on X, formally known as Twitter.

With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sarma slammed Gandhi and accused him of “orchestrating violence”, the veteran politician went on to refer to the Congress leaders as “darpok”. “Interesting After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination,” the Assam CM wrote on X. “Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok. Ha ha,” he added. The Assam leg of the march, which started on January 18, will continue till January 25. Gandhi and co. are expected to travel 833 km in 17 districts. The Assam CM alleged that Gandhi attempted to enter Guwahati with around 3000 people and 200 vehicles and accused the party of orchestrating violence and clashing with police.