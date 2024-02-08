English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Sparks Discontent in Manipur, Fuels Ethnic Divide

Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14 and now the Yatra has reached Nagaland. It is expected to enter Assam on January18.

Anirudha Bhakat
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Sparks Discontent in Manipur, Accusations of Deepening Ethnic Divide Emerge
Image:Republic
Guwahati: Despite AICC leaders in Delhi celebrating the launch of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur, discontent brews within the party in the strife-torn state. Allegations suggest that Rahul Gandhi's brief visit further deepened ethnic divisions, leaving Congress leaders in Imphal dissatisfied.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been grappling with ethnic divides, and many Congress leaders had hoped Rahul Gandhi's visit and the launch of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would bring a sense of hope. However, a senior Congress leader who is also close to many in the CWC, spoke to Republic Media Network on condition of anonymity, said that Rahul deliberately gave less time in the Valley area.

"The Meiteis in the valley went wholeheartedly to the launch in Thoubal district. But to their utter disappointment, Rahul Gandhi spent very less time in Imphal Valley and went to Kangpokpi. He shared the seat with a leader from the Kuki community, which is not liked by anyone in the valley," he said.

Rahul's brief visit to the Valley area drew criticism as he spent less time in Imphal Valley and proceeded to Kangpokpi. The Congress leader noted that sharing the seat with a leader from the Kuki community was not well-received in the Valley. The leader accused Rahul of playing a divisive role, exacerbating existing ethnic tensions in the State.He further informed Republic that “He only played a divisive role further dividing the people of the State already divided by the ethnic violence.” 

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh went further, dubbing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as "Bharat Todo Yatra" and accusing Rahul Gandhi of attempting to destabilize the situation in the state, which has been gradually attaining peace and stability.

"Why is he (Rahul) here now when the situation is improving? We doubt that he is here to mess with it. Whenever he comes, there is a problem. This time, however, Manipur is on alert. We have to be alert so that he doesn't mess with things," stated Chief Minister N Biren Singh during a recent media interaction.

Rahul Gandhi commenced the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14, and the yatra has now reached Nagaland. It is slated to enter Assam on January 18. The discontent within the Congress ranks in Manipur raises questions about the political impact of the yatra in the region.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

