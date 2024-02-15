Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on August 12-13, his first trip to his constituency after being reinstated as a member of Parliament, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

Gandhi was reinstated as MP by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Monday, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

"On 12-13 August, Sh. @RahulGandhi ji will be in his constituency Wayanad!

The people of Wayanad are elated that democracy has won, their voice has returned to Parliament! Rahul ji is not just an MP but a member of their family!" Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a tweet.

Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 24 after the metropolitan court in Surat in Gujarat sentenced him to two years in jail in the case a day earlier.

On July 7, the Gujarat High Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay on the conviction, after which he approached the apex court on July 15.