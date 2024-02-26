English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 19th, 2022 at 21:09 IST

Rahul has no right to guide BJP govt on China: Anurag Thakur

Rahul has no right to guide BJP govt on China: Anurag Thakur

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 19 (PTI) Those who "had soup" with Chinese diplomats when China tried to encroach upon Indian territory should not try to guide the BJP government, Union minister Anurag Thakur said while attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader was apparently referring to a controversial meeting between Gandhi and Chinese ambassador during the Doklam standoff in 2017 and the Congress leader's recent statement cautioning the Narendra Modi government over China. On the sidelines of a function on Monday, Thakur told reporters those who "had soup with Chinese officials should not try to guide the BJP leaders on how to work".

The country has seen what happened on the border from the time of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to that of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement

"Whenever China encroaches, Rahul Gandhi has soup with Chinese officials," he alleged.

Today, he is trying to guide us, he mocked.

Advertisement

Thakur claimed that the Modi government empowered the country by fulfilling needs of the Army.

The Modi government strengthened the Army by giving it weapons. On the other hand, the Congress is "sowing seeds of hatred" to save its sinking boat, he alleged.

Advertisement

Expressing concern over stone-pelting incidents in the country during religious processions, Thakur said strict action should be taken against those responsible.

But governments of some states tried to shrug off their responsibility, he alleged.

Advertisement

The Union minister also claimed that a World Bank report shows that during the tenure of Prime Minister Modi, about 12.3 per cent of people in the country got out of poverty.

Thakur also directed officials to complete all formalities relating to the Hamirpur-Mandi National Highway at the earliest.

Advertisement

All departments should sit together for completing this work, he added.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojana, Thakur said all villages with a population of 250 to 500 people in the district have been connected by roads. PTI DJI RDK

Advertisement

Published April 19th, 2022 at 21:09 IST

Narendra ModiRahul GandhiSonia GandhiIPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

7 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

8 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sachin's picture perfect snow outing with Anjali

    Web Stories29 minutes ago

  2. Breaking: 9 People Crushed to Death in Horrific Road Accident in Bihar

    India News33 minutes ago

  3. The Devil Wears Prada: Meryl, Emily, Anne Reunite At SAG Awards 2024

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  4. Hardcore Hardik Pandya fan gets his image TATTOOED on his arm - WATCH

    Sports 42 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG: Aakash Chopra trolls Ben Stokes' captaincy

    Sports an hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo