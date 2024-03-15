Updated May 9th, 2022 at 23:25 IST
Rahul meets Odisha Cong leaders, takes feedback on ways to strengthen party in state
New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met senior party leaders from Odisha on Monday and took their feedback on ways to strengthen the party in the state.
"Met the senior leadership of INC Odisha today. We had a fruitful discussion on the way forward for the party in Odisha," Gandhi said in a Facebook post. He also posted a picture of his meeting with the leaders on the social media platform.
Sources said Gandhi met senior leaders from Odisha individually and took their views on the reorganisation of the party in the state going forward.
He urged the leaders to work unitedly to strengthen the party.
AICC Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Niranjan Patnaik, Bhakta Charan Das and R C Khuntia, among others, attended the meeting.
The Congress has nine MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. The next Assembly election in the state is due in 2024. PTI ASK RC
Published May 9th, 2022 at 23:25 IST
