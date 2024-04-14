×

Updated June 8th, 2022 at 17:33 IST

Rajasthan CM Gehlot working to save his chair: BJP's Arun Singh

Rajasthan CM Gehlot working to save his chair: BJP's Arun Singh

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of leaving behind all development work and camping in Udaipur to "save his chair".

He also said that Gehlot is least concerned about the people of Rajasthan, adding that instead of handling law and order and other issues, the entire state government is camping in Udaipur.

Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling Congress in the state had shifted its legislators to Udaipur on June 2, saying it feared horse-trading by the BJP.

"Gehlot is camping in Udaipur after leaving behind all work and serving each MLA and making efforts to fulfil all their demands. He did not care about the people of Rajasthan and even party workers. He is compromising to save his chair," Singh told reporters here.

The BJP's state-in-charge added that it is an "insult" of Rajasthan that the Congress could not find a candidate from the state to represent in Rajya Sabha.

He said despite having its own government in the state, the Congress has taken its MLAs to Udaipur, adding that elections are also taking place in other places, but no government has shifted its MLAs to another district. Singh added that there is "resentment among people" against the state government.

PTI AG SRY

Published June 8th, 2022 at 17:33 IST

