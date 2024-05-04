Advertisement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing vote bank politics, referring to the central Govt's decision of not raising the fuel prices before the assembly elections in the five states, which got over on March 10. Days after the election results, fuel prices have been increased five times in the last six days.

CM Gehlot alleged the Govt's decision has resulted, in high inflation and unemployment, "We had warned people that BJP will increase fuel prices after polls. There was no change in fuel prices for 125 days before elections. Today there is huge inflation & unemployment in the country. They only talk about Hindutva & nationalism to gather votes,"

We had warned people that BJP will increase fuel prices after polls. There was no change in fuel prices for 125 days before elections. Today there is huge inflation & employment in the country. They only talk about Hindutva & nationalism to gather votes: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/3x43RRz04b — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ)

Fuel price rise: Ramifications

Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked five times in the last six days

The fuel prices have been raised after a long gap of four months. After the results of the assembly elections were out, on March 10, the prices were increased. In the last six days, the prices of petrol and diesel have been raised five times. For the sixth time, in the month of March leading to an increase of Rs 4 and Rs 4.10 per litre respectively, since March 22. Petrol and diesel after the hike of 30 paise and 35 paise respectively in Delhi are now being sold at Rs 99.11 per litre and Rs 90.42 per litre on March 21.

Rajya Sabha adjourned amidst ruckus over fuel price rise

Meanwhile, on March 28, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned after the session began till noon, as Opposition parties created a ruckus over rising prices of petroleum products as well as the general strike by the trade unions in India.

Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29

Various trade unions have called for a two day Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29 to show protest against Government policies affecting workers, farmers and common people; reducing interest rate on the employee provident fund and rising fuel prices.

The Union MInister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, responding to the allegations of the opposition said, "We are monitoring everything daily and regulating goods as per policy intervention. Fuel prices hiked with speed after the Ukraine crisis, despite which the government has tried to keep it under control. We didn't create this situation; it's not politics if it coincided with polls," he added.

IMAGE : ANI