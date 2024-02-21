Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 13:25 IST

Raje accuses Gehlot govt of mismanagement in Dravyavati river project

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday hit out at the Congress government in the state over the alleged mismanagement in the Dravyavati river project, one of the ambitious works undertaken during her tenure.  The state government, she said, should look at the project from the point of view of public interest instead of looking at it through a political lens.

"Dravyavati River Front was not only a dream project of our BJP government, but also the hope of lakhs of people of Jaipur for which we took a pledge and at a cost of Rs 1400 crore, we moved forward towards converting a dirty drain into a beautiful and clean river," Raje tweeted.

She said that as soon as the work on the project was completed, the image of a new, beautiful and clean Jaipur in the form of a 47 km-long river front had taken shape.  Raje alleged that due to the insensitivity and negligence of the state government, the Dravyavati River Front project has become a victim of mismanagement.

"I urge the state government to look at the Dravyavati River Front project from the point of view of public interest instead of looking at it through a political lens so that this project can become an example in the country and the world as a tourist destination and add beauty to Jaipur city," the BJP leader said. PTI AG  DV DV

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 13:25 IST

