Rajya Sabha Elections: Ajay Maken, Ashok Singh, Renuka Chowdhury Among Members Nominated by Congress
The Congress party has released a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
The Congress party has released a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday released a fresh list of candidates to represent the Party in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. While Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar have been nominated from Karnataka, the Congress has fielded Ashok Singh from Madhya Pradesh, while Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav have been nominated from Telangana.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Published February 14th, 2024 at 16:21 IST
