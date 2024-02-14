The Congress party has released a fresh list of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday released a fresh list of candidates to represent the Party in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. While Ajay Maken, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain and GC Chandrashekhar have been nominated from Karnataka, the Congress has fielded Ashok Singh from Madhya Pradesh, while Renuka Chowdhury and M Anil Kumar Yadav have been nominated from Telangana.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)