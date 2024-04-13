Advertisement

The stage is set for the Rajya Sabha elections on Friday, June 10. The Rajya Sabha, or the Council of States, has 245 seats. The election is to fill 57 seats of the 245 (233 elected+ 12 nominated) seats of the Upper House of the Parliament, with them falling vacant due to the retirement of members, some prominent ones being Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and Congress leaders like Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, and Kapil Sibal, on different dates between June and August.

While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar, and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.

Voting & counting

As per Article 80(4), the seats across the aforementioned 15 states will be elected by the elected members of the state assemblies through a system of proportional representation by means of a single transferrable vote. Counting will commence an hour after the conclusion of voting.

The number of votes a person requires depends on the number of vacancies and the strength of the house. The number is calculated through the formula: [(Number of MLAs X 100) / (Vacancies + 1)] + 1. That is, the total number of MLAs is multiplied by 100. This number is then divided by the number of vacancies plus 1. This total number is added to 1.

41 elected unopposed; battle for 16 seats

It is pertinent to mention here that elections are necessitated only in 16 seats from 4 states-Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. The remaining 41 candidates were declared elected unopposed. The unopposed members are from BJP (14), Congress (4), TRS (2), BJD (3), YSRCP(4), JMM(1), RJD(2), JDU(1), AAP(2), DMK(3), AIADMK(2), SP(1) and RLD(1) and Independent Kapil Sibal.

Haryana

In Haryana, where voting will take place for two seats, a candidate needs 31 votes to win. In the 90-member Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31. The JJP, an ally of the BJP, has 10 legislators, while the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party have one each. There are seven Independents.

For the first seat, the BJP has fielded former Minister Krishan Lal Panwar. With 40 seats- nine more than the 31 first preference votes required, Panwar is headed for a straight win. The real battle is for the second seat, with the entry of media baron Kartikeya Sharma, who is supported by both the JJP and the BJP. Sharma’s entry has queered the pitch for Congress’ Ajay Maken who is eyeing a second term in the Upper House.

The Congress has 31 members in the state Assembly, just enough to help its candidate win a seat. Its prospects could be in jeopardy in case of cross-voting.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, where voting will take place for four seats, a candidate needs 41 votes to win. In the 200-member assembly, Congress has 108 MLAs and the BJP has 71 members. The BJP has 30 surplus votes and to win a second seat, it needs another 11. The Congress, to win a third seat, needs 15 more votes. Smaller parties and independents will, therefore, play a critical role in who wins the seat.

The Congress and the BJP are set to comfortably win two and one seats, respectively. Media baron Subhash Chandra has made the contest interesting by entering the fray as a BJP-backed independent candidate. Chandra has claimed that eight MLAs will cross-vote in his favour and he will win.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, where polling will be held for six seats, a candidate needs 42 votes to win. Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, NCP 53, Congress 44 , BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) three, Samajwadi party, AIMIM and Prahar Janshakti party two each, MNS, CPI(M), PWP, Swabhimani Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Jansurajya Shakti party, Krantikari Shetkari Party one each, and there are 13 independent legislators.

Union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde, Dhananjay Mahadik (BJP), Praful Patel (NCP), Sanjay Raut, and Sanjay Pawar (Shiv Sena), and Imran Pratapgarhi (Congress) are in fray for the six seats. The contest is for the sixth seat - between BJP's Mahadik and Sena's Pawar.

Both the MVA partners and BJP are banking on the 25 additional votes of smaller parties and independents to see their candidates emerge victorious for the sixth seat.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, where polling will be held for four seats, a candidate needs 45 votes to win. Given their strength, the BJP with 121 MLAs and Congress with 70 members are sure to win two seats and one seat respectively. The JDS with just 32 seats has no hope of winning, but has forced a contest. The six candidates in the fray are Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya of the BJP, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh and state general secretary Mansoor Ali Khan from the Congress, and former MP D Kupendra Reddy from the JD(S).

There’s an all-out fight for the fourth seat between Lehar Singh Siroya (BJP), Mansoor Ali Khan (Congress) and the JD(S) candidate. Interestingly, none of the three parties have the required votes to win the fourth seat, which is why they are reaching out to one another seeking support.

Why all eyes on Rajya Sabha?

Rajya Sabha elections are important because it determines parties' saying in the passage of a bill. All bills, barring money bills, even after the consent of the Lok Sabha, need the Rajya Sabha's consent to become a law. Thus, every seat in the Upper House of the Parliament determines the fate of the Bill.