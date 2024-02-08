English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

Ram Mandir Invite Row: SP Leaders Express Willingness, While Chief Akhilesh Yadav Declines Invite

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday turned down invitation of Ram Mandir consecration when senior VHP leader Alok Kumar approached the SP Chief in Lucknow.

Harsha Chandwani
SP Leaders Eager for Ram Mandir, Chief Yadav Declines Invitation
Samajwadi Party's Mixed Signals on Ram Mandir Participation While The Chief Denies invitation | Image:Republic
New Delhi:  In the midst of significant controversy surrounding the involvement of opposition leaders in the consecration of the Ram Mandir, leaders from the Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party (SP) have conveyed their desire to participate in the ceremony. However, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has chosen to distance himself from commenting on the Ram Mandir issue. Today, when senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar visited Lucknow to extend an invitation to the SP chief for the consecration ceremony, Akhilesh Yadav declined to meet him, stating that he wouldn't accept an invitation from someone he doesn't know.

Today, a notable development occurred at the Samajwadi Party (SP) office in Lucknow as SP youth leader Ashutosh Singh displayed a poster featuring SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alongside an image of the Ram Mandir. The poster carried the message "AA RAHE HAI HAMARE ARADHYA - PRABHU SRI RAM," translating to "Our Lord Shree Ram is coming." This display took place on the same day when a meeting for MLAs was convened by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at the party office in Lucknow.

The poster, adorned with a prominent image of the Ram Mandir and featuring Akhilesh Yadav on the left, has sparked conversations in political circles. Notably, when questioned about his stance on the consecration of the Ram Mandir during the party office meeting today, Akhilesh Yadav remained silent and evaded the inquiry.

Amidst discussions on the Ram Mandir consecration, Republic spoke to Dimple Yadav, the Member of Parliament from Kannauj who remarked, "Lord Ram is not a copyright of BJP, and we all worship Lord Ram. It has nothing to do with one political party, and if invited for the consecration ceremony, the Samajwadi Party will participate in the event." Several other SP leaders, echoing Dimple Yadav's sentiment, have expressed their desire to partake in the consecration ceremony.

Notably, SP MLA from Amethi, Rakesh Singh, wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, Satish Mahana, urging him to arrange for all MLAs of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to attend the Ayodhya consecration ceremony. Senior Samajwadi Party leaders, including Ramgopal Yadav and Javed Ali, have aligned themselves with the INDIA alliance on the Ram Mandir issue, emphasizing that it is a political event rather than a religious one. They also observed that the Prime Minister appears defensive whenever the opposition discusses the Ram Mandir.

In the Congress camp, the Uttar Pradesh unit, led by PCC Ajay Rai, General Secretary Avinash Pandey, PL Punia, Pramod Tiwari, and Dhirendra Gujjar, plans to visit Ayodhya seven days before the consecration ceremony on January 15. The delegation aims to visit Saryu Ghat, Hanumangarhi, and perform puja in the Ram Temple. However, the Congress leaders in Delhi, including Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi, have not clarified their stance on participating in the consecration ceremony. The Congress leadership has indicated that a decision will be made on the day before the consecration regarding whether to participate or not. This has led to considerable confusion regarding the INDIA alliance's position on the Ram Mandir consecration, as state units favor participation while central leadership and senior leaders refrain from commenting on the issue.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 21:28 IST

