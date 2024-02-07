Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

ED Grills RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav in Land-for-Jobs Scam Following Lalu Prasad's Interrogation

Fresh summons were issued to both Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav on January 19.

Digital Desk
Lalu Yadav & Tejashwi Yadav
लालू यादव और तेजस्वी यादव | Image:ANI/PTI
Patna: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned RJD chief Lalu Prasad in connection with a money laundering probe related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the agency on Tuesday. The former Bihar deputy chief minister reached the ED office around 11.35 AM amid massive sloganeering by the RJD supporters.

‘Why BJP is being blamed?’

On ED probe against former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Union Minister Nityanand Rai says, "Yesterday ED questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav and today Tejashwi Yadav is being questioned, where does ED go? ED goes to places where there is corruption and these people have done so. The allegations levied on the BJP are false. When the fodder scam case was given to CBI, who was in power? When FIR was registered who was in power?...it was Congress were there...so why BJP is being blamed?..."

ED Grilled Lalu on Monday

Accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, Lalu Prasad faced over nine hours of questioning at the ED office in Patna on Monday. The investigating officer recorded Prasad's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A team of ED officials from Delhi arrived in Patna on Sunday to probe the RJD leader in connection with the alleged scam. Fresh summons had been issued to both Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav on January 19.

Prasad's appearance before the central agency came after JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the 'Mahagathbandhan' and formed a new government in the state with BJP support.

Before entering the ED office, Misa Bharti addressed the media, claiming that the Centre was targeting opposition leaders through ED and CBI as the Lok Sabha polls approached.

Expressing concern about her father's health, she stated, "Because of his health condition, it is difficult for him to move on his own. It's quite obvious that as the Lok Sabha polls are approaching, the Centre is targeting opposition leaders through the ED and CBI."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is expected to face a similar line of questioning as the probe into the money laundering case continues.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:46 IST

