×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2022 at 19:47 IST

RO admits to tampering with TN civic poll results

RO admits to tampering with TN civic poll results

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) The Returning Officer (RO) attached to T Kallupatti panchayat in Madurai district on Monday admitted he had changed the civic poll result for Ward 10 there in favour of the DMK candidate due to the pressure exerted by the local ruling party functionaries.

The RO made the admission when a PIL petition from R Palaniselvi (40), an independent candidate, challenging the declaration of the RO made on February 22 came up for further hearing before the first bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, today.

Advertisement

According to the petitioner Palaniselvi, she and her opponent R Subbulakshmi of the DMK had secured an equal number of votes in the elections held during the election held on February 19. Hence, a lot was conducted to decide the issue, which was videographed.

Though the lot went in her favour, the election officer declared Subbulakshmi as elected. Hence, the present petition to quash the declaration made by the election officer on February 22 as illegal and consequently to declare her as the successful candidate.

Advertisement

When the matter came up for hearing on the last occasion, the bench called for the video clippings of the conduct of the lot. Accordingly, the video clippings were produced and the bench found that the election officer had tampered with the result.

When the matter came up today, the election officer admitted that he had tampered with the election result due to the pressure given by the local DMK functionaries. The counsel representing the State Election Commission told the bench the official concerned was suspended from service and it was Palanisevi who has been announced as the successful candidate.

Advertisement

After directing the election officer to file an affidavit to that effect, the bench posted the matter after 10 days for passing final orders. PTI CORR SA SS SS

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2022 at 19:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada

Stone Attack Injures CM

3 minutes ago
Alaya F

Alaya F's BMCM BTS

4 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RR Live

13 minutes ago
Pakistan: Landmine Explosion Kills 3 Children In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Pakistan: Landmine Explos

14 minutes ago
The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.

Cong List of Candidates

18 minutes ago
RJD leader Ashfaq Karim joins JD(U)

Ashfaq Karim joins JD(U)

20 minutes ago
Shatabdi Train

Summer Special Trains

21 minutes ago
Some 10,700 people have already been evacuated from flooded areas, according to Tass.

Kazakhstan Border

21 minutes ago
At least 11 people were killed by gunmen in Pakistan's Balochistan on Friday.

Pakistan Bus Attack

23 minutes ago
amit shah

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

26 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches WC

35 minutes ago
Virat Kohli after RCB vs RR match in IPL 2024

RCB's claim

36 minutes ago
Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

38 minutes ago
Two Story House Reaches To Sausalito Floating From Redwood City

Two Storey House

an hour ago
Delhi man shot in head

Delhi Man Shot

an hour ago
YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise Near Delhi-NCR

YouTuber Couple Jump to D

an hour ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

an hour ago
Dune 2

Dune 2 On OTT

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Ways To Include Pumpkin Seeds In Your Daily Diet

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Ishan Kishan has been cautioned ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup selection

    Sports 7 hours ago

  4. 5 New Airports in Bihar, Cylinder at Rs 500: RJD Releases Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. In Another Blow to Congress, Over 400 Workers In Rajasthan Quit Party

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo