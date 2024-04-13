×

Updated October 2nd, 2023 at 20:10 IST

Samajwadi Party subjected statehood agitators to cruel atrocities, Cong remained mute spectator: Dhami

"Rampur Tiraha firing has left a deep wound in the hearts of every Uttarakhandi that has not healed even 29 years after the incident," Dhami said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the Samajwadi Party government was responsible for opening fire on people protesting for a separate Uttarakhand in undivided Uttar Pradesh at Rampur Tiraha, Khatima and Mussoorie in 1994.

Dhami also targeted the then Congress government at the Centre, accusing it of being a “mute spectator” during the firings.

"On this day in 1994, the Samajwadi Party government of undivided Uttar Pradesh opened fire on people agitating peacefully for statehood at Rampur Tiraha and subjected them to the cruelest atrocities," Dhami said addressing a function at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar to commemorate the martyrdom of statehood agitators.

"Rampur Tiraha firing has left a deep wound in the hearts of every Uttarakhandi that has not healed even 29 years after the incident," Dhami said.

Recalling the Khatima and Mussoorie firings, which also happened around a month before the Rampur Tiraha firing, Dhami said the Congress government at the Centre remained “just a mute spectator to these atrocities”.

He credited the BJP government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee for granting statehood to Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said both the Centre and the state government are working towards making Uttarakhand in accordance with the vision of those who fought for its statehood.

Dhami highlighted steps taken by his government for the welfare of statehood agitators and their dependents, including bringing a legislation in the state assembly, granting 10 per cent horizontal reservation to them in all government services as well as increasing their pension.

The bill has been referred to a select committee of the state assembly after being tabled in the house during a session last month.

Published October 2nd, 2023 at 20:10 IST

