Updated January 11th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Takes a Jibe at Speaker Narwekar, Makes Bizarre Demand after 'Real Sena' Verdict

Asserting that voters support Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh maintained that the sympathies of the voters are with him.

Moumita Mukherjee
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Just a day after Maharashtra legislative assembly speaker's verdict in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case announcing the Eknath Shinde-led faction ‘the real Shiv Sena’, UBT faction MLA Nitin Deshmukh has called for a narco test of the Speaker.

Deshmukh, from the UBT faction, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict delivered by Speaker Narwekar, suggesting that a narco test would unveil the alleged conspiracies of the ruling party. In a sarcastic remark, Deshmukh proposed that Narwekar be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Speaker Narwekar, in his decision on Wednesday, identified the Shinde faction as the authentic Shiv Sena but refrained from disqualifying any MLAs from both factions. Reacting to the verdict, Deshmukh said that the outcome was anticipated by everyone. Performing a narco test on Rahul Narvekar will expose the entire conspiracy that was plotted from the beginning." Taking a swipe at Narwekar, he added that Rahul Narwekar's decision should serve as an exemplary instance. Taking a jibe at the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, Deshmukh also advocated for his appointment as a Supreme Court judge. 

Despite the verdict going against his party, Deshmukh emphasised that Uddhav Thackeray had already strategised for the future. Criticising CM Shinde, Deshmukh asserted that 40 MLAs from Shinde faction will be nowhere to be seen. Reminding Eknath Shinde of his own statement that he would take up farming if any of his 40 MLAs lost in elections, the Shiv Sena UBT leader asked the Chief Minister to stick to his words."

Asserting that voters support Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh maintained that the sympathies of the voters are with him. 

Eknath Shinde faction ‘Real Shiv Sena’: Maharashtra Speaker

In a 105-minute-long verdict addressing cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions, Speaker Rahul Narwekar declared Eknath Shinde's faction as ‘the real Shiv Sena’ when rival groups emerged in June 2022. Narwekar's ruling refrained from disqualifying any MLA from either camp, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing Sena legacy feud.

Narwekar's decision dismissed the Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea to disqualify 16 MLAs from Eknath Shinde's ruling group, reinforcing Shinde's position and bolstering his influence within the ruling coalition, comprising the BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). This development significantly impacts the upcoming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections slated for the summer and latter half of 2024, respectively.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

