Advertisement

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayane Rane’s statement on Shankaracharyas in connection with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, has triggered a major political outrage in Maharashtra, where the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has sought his dismissal from the Narendra Modi cabinet. The party has also demanded a sincere apology from the leader and the BJP over the statement.

Maharashtra’s opposition party has been criticising the Union minister for questioning the contribution of Shankaracharyas to the Hindu religion. Not only this, the party on Sunday staged a protest at the party office in Mumbai against Rane.

Advertisement

Narayane Rane, while speaking to media personnel in Maharashtra’s Palghar, had suggested that the Shankaracharyas should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising it. He even accused them of viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a political lens.

Uddhav Thackeray demanded BJP's apology

"No one could do it until now. PM Modi and the BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticise it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God," Rane said.

He further added, asking that the Shankaracharyas should tell what’s their contribution to the Hindu religion?”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, taking note of Rane’s remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the BJP should issue a public apology ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple for the derogatory remarks made by Rane against Shankaracharyas.

He also demanded that the BJP should expel Rane from the party.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Supriya Sule, working president of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that it was for the BJP to respond to Rane's comments.

VHP working president Alok Kumar on Friday informed that two of the four Shankaracharyas have openly welcomed the upcoming consecration ceremony, but none of them would attend the grand event to be held in Ayodhya. “They will visit the Ram temple later as per their convenience", Kumar said to news agency PTI.

Advertisement

The opposition parties have been targeting the BJP over reports of respective Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony.

Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had reportedly said it would not be right to perform a consecration ceremony at this stage as the construction is yet to be completed.

