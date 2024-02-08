English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) Seeks Rane's Dismissal from Union Cabinet for His Remark on Shankaracharyas

Maharashtra’s opposition party has sought sacking of the Union minister for questioning the contribution of Shankaracharyas to the Hindu religion.

Abhishek Tiwari
Uddhav Thackeray and Narayane Rane
Shiv Sena (UBT) sought dismissal of Union Minister Narayane Rane for his remark on Shankaracharyas. | Image:ANI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayane Rane’s statement on Shankaracharyas in connection with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, has triggered a major political outrage in Maharashtra, where the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has sought his dismissal from the Narendra Modi cabinet. The party has also demanded a sincere apology from the leader and the BJP over the statement.  

Maharashtra’s opposition party has been criticising the Union minister for questioning the contribution of Shankaracharyas to the Hindu religion. Not only this, the party on Sunday staged a protest at the party office in Mumbai against Rane.

Advertisement

Narayane Rane, while speaking to media personnel in Maharashtra’s Palghar, had suggested that the Shankaracharyas should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising it. He even accused them of viewing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a political lens.

Uddhav Thackeray demanded BJP's apology

"No one could do it until now. PM Modi and the BJP took it up and a temple is being built. Should they bless the temple or criticise it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP through a political prism. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God," Rane said.

He further added, asking that the Shankaracharyas should tell what’s their contribution to the Hindu religion?”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, taking note of Rane’s remark, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the BJP should issue a public apology ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple for the derogatory remarks made by Rane against Shankaracharyas.

He also demanded that the BJP should expel Rane from the party.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Supriya Sule, working president of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that it was for the BJP to respond to Rane's comments.

VHP working president Alok Kumar on Friday informed that two of the four Shankaracharyas have openly welcomed the upcoming consecration ceremony, but none of them would attend the grand event to be held in Ayodhya. “They will visit the Ram temple later as per their convenience", Kumar said to news agency PTI.

Advertisement

The opposition parties have been targeting the BJP over reports of respective Shankaracharyas of Shri Shringeri Sharda Peeth Karnataka, Dwarka Sharda Peeth in Gujarat, Jyotir Peeth in Uttarakhand and Govardhan Peeth in Odisha deciding not to attend the consecration ceremony.

Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had reportedly said it would not be right to perform a consecration ceremony at this stage as the construction is yet to be completed.
 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement