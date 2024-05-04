Advertisement

A day after Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar made a controversial anti-Hindu comment claiming that Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas spread hatred, opposition leaders took a swipe at the minister claiming that he lacks knowledge and should be sacked by the Bihar government immediately.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Choubey said, "Ramcharitmanas is a sacred scripture to connect human life. They are making derogatory remarks because they lack knowledge of Ramcharitmanas. Such ministers should be sacked immediately."

Meanwhile, the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan asserted that the Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar should have refrained from making such a statement which is related to the faith of the people. "He should have spoken about the current situation in Buxar and how farmers are being brutally assaulted there. The Chief Minister of Bihar and his party members have been making such derogatory remarks for a long time," Paswan added.

'Attempt to divide the Hindu society': Alok Kumar

Further, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Alok Kumar said, "Ramcharitmanas has been the binding force for the Hindus amongst the diaspora spread all around the world. There are specific stories in Ramcharitmanas, particularly Lord Rama's friendship with Nishad Raj. When Nishad Raj came to touch the feet of Rama, Rama lifts him and embraces him, saying that his place is not at his feet, but in his heart. Nishad Raj hesitated and referred to his lower caste to which Ram replied that he does not believe in the high and low of the caste."

He added, "When he goes to Shabari, she referred to her caste. She also said that she is a woman. Lord Rama did not accept both contentions. He called Shabari as Bhagini and mother. Rama's story is a story of closeness by rising above the caste and other differences."

Alok Kumar further said that Chandrashekhar's remark is an attempt to divide the Hindu society and an effort to alienate the Scheduled Caste from the society. "It is an effort to form an alliance with the Muslims. Such efforts are going on for decades and have not been successful," he added.

'Bihar govt should act on it': Kavinder Gupta

Speaking to Republic, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said, "It is very unfortunate that after so many years of Independence, such people are being given the portfolio of state education minister. They are trying to transform the history of the nation. We all are being affected by it. Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government should take this into cognizance. The ministers are trying to implement politics of hate. Lord Rama is our guiding light."

Attacking Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "This is such a shameless remark. The Education Minister is talking like an illiterate person. Does he even know anything about Ramcharitmanas? The story of Ramayana connects the country. Rama gave full respect to Nishad Raj and Shabari. I want to ask Nitish Kumar, why such an illiterate minister playing with the sentiments of Hindus. The minister should be sacked by the Bihar government."

Indian Hindi poet, politician, and lecturer Kumar Vishvas asserted that it is very unfortunate to know that Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar has termed Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas as a scripture which spreads hatred. Kumar Vishwas further said that the education minister made a derogatory remark at Nalanda Open University in Patna which is a source of knowledge.

"This implies two things, the minister lacks knowledge of Ramcharitmanas or does he consider any one religion so superior that he can speak on it? Can somebody else make such remarks about any holy scriptures on a public platform," Kumar Vishwas added.

Taking a dig at Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari said, "If the level of the education minister in this state is such, the state government's level can be understood clearly. If the education minister claimed that Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred, the state government should take cognizance and make an official announcement declaring if they support or contradict the remarks of the minister."

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushi Modi asserted that the education minister should be sacked immediately and he should not hold the portfolio of Bihar's education minister. "The minister claims that he supports Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. Dr Lohiya started Ramayana Mela in Chitrakoot. If the education minister claims that Ramcharitmanas spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education, he lacks knowledge of Ramcharitmanas and spreading the wrong message among students," Sushi Modi said.