Karnataka: The government of Karnataka is spending Rs 58,000 crores annually to fund the the five pre-poll guarantees in the state of Karnataka. Now, in a surprising announcement from CM Siddaramaiah, it has been decided that senior Congress party workers will monitor the implementation of the guarantees. However, the twist is they will be paid honourarium by the state government which means this will be a burden on the state exchequer. The honourarium will be between Rs 50,000 to Rs 20,000 per month and this will cost the state exchequer an additional cost of Rs 16 crore per year. The decision has been taken when the government already has a cabinet of 34 ministers, seven Cabinet-rank advisors to Chief Minister and 64 IAS officers.

Structure of committee overseeing guarantees

Congress government has decided to set up committees at three different levels i.e. state level, district level, and assembly level to monitor the effective implementation of guarantees in state. All these committees will have a president, vice-president, and members, who are part of Congress.

CM Siddaramaiah, while addressing the media, said, “The state level committee president and five deputy presidents would be given Cabinet and state-ministry ranks, respectively. We will appoint 31 persons as committee members, the chairpersons of the district committees will be given an honourarium of up to Rs 50,000 per month. We will set up this committee within a week and they will start working with immediate effect."

Number of cadres and salary structure a concern

The state committee formed by CM Siddaramaiah will have 31 members. The district level committee will have a chairman, a deputy chairman, and 21 members. The constituency-level committee will consist of a chairman, a deputy chairman and 11 members. Government has also decided to give Rs 50,000 honourarium to the district-committee presidents and are also thinking of giving about Rs 20,000-25,000 to constituency committee presidents. A sitting fee will also be given to members of all these committees.

Legal problem for CM Siddaramaiah?

The total strength of the Karnataka Assembly is 224 and the Constitution clearly states that the total strength of any Cabinet shouldn't exceed more than 15 per cent of the total strength which is 34 legislators. The CM already has seven advisors assisting him and now with cabinet ranks to be appointed to these cadres, it will get difficult.

Opposition slams government, calls move illegal

The opposition has questioned the Siddaramaiah-led state government on two fronts - first, why should Congress workers be appointed and secondly, why should the State pay them? "This looks like a joke on the people of Karnataka. The CM will appoint his own party men to monitor quality IAS officers whether they are working effectively to implement the guarantees and also they will be payed from the state exchequer which is absolutely unacceptable. If money is being paid in the form of salaries from the government, they should issue a notification. This is nothing but a misuse of tax payers money by flouting all the rules," BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy told Republic.