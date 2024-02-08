Advertisement

Chandigarh: Despite national leadership of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) making efforts to ensure mutual understanding to form an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha election, things are not appearing to be fine between them in Punjab. In a fresh political development, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has filed a plea against the AAP-led government in the state to stop all the alleged illegal sand mining.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday filed a plea before the NGT to stop all alleged illegal sand mining in Punjab’s Rupnagar. He alleged that all the illegal sand mining in the state is being done under the protection of the ministers of Punjab.

NGT issues notice to the Punjab government

Earlier, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also issued a notice to the Government of Punjab and concerned district magistrates (DMs) and other officials in connection with the alleged illegal sand mining.

Responding over the issue, Congress leader Sidhu said, “This issue has not just come from Ropar, but from Pathankot and Moga districts as well. People have testified as eyewitnesses with proof.”

He said that the Punjab government has been imposed with a penalty of Rs 630 crores, which they haven't paid.

“Before the elections, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann had promised that every year Rs 20,000 crores would be recovered from illegal sand mining from the mining mafias and the money would go to all the women of Punjab,” he alleged.

“So, taking their statements into consideration, the total amount has amounted to Rs 40,000 crores in the last two years, from the day they came to power in the state. But, only Rs 300 crores have made it to the beneficiaries. The remaining Rs 39,700 crores went into their pockets,” the Congress leader asserted.

Terming the matter as a serious matter involving the economy, Sidhu said that the AAP-led government in the state calls them as the government of the poor and common people. “During the Congress rule, three tractor trolleys of sand cost Rs 3000, but now it comes at a staggering Rs 21,000, and they claim that they are the government of poor and common man,” former-president of Punjab Congress Navjot Sidhu said.

