Updated May 10th, 2023 at 00:02 IST

Slain Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das's Jharsaguda gets ready to elect new MLA

All preparations for the by-election to Jharsuguda assembly constituency in Odisha have been completed, officials said on Tuesday.

Press Trust Of India
Jhrasaguda
Image: File Image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Polling will begin at 7 am on Wednesday in 253 booths and continue till 6 pm.

A total of 2,21,070 people are eligible to exercise their franchise, including 1,10,320 men, 1,10,687 women and 63 of the third gender.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunj Bihari Dhal said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful voting.

Over 1,000 poll officials and an adequate number of security personnel, including seven companies of paramilitary forces, have been deployed.

Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said that CCTV cameras and deployment of micro-observers and central forces have been ensured in 106 booths identified as critical, besides 30 other booths as demanded by various political parties.

He said 19 platoons comprising around 570 police personnel, besides 100 officers, have been deployed.

Collector cum District Election Officer Aboli Sunil Naravane said this was the first time that webcasting was done in all the 253 polling stations.

The by-election was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29. Though nine candidates are in the fray, the contest is mainly between the BJD, BJP and Congress.

The BJD has fielded Das's daughter Deepali Das, while the BJP has nominated Tankadhar Tripathy. The Congress has fielded Tarun Pandey, the son of late MLA Biren Pandey. All the three candidates are debutant contestants.

Votes will be counted on May 13.

The bypoll gains significance as it is the last election before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had campaigned for BJD candidate Deepali Das, while Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisheswar Tudu had canvassed for BJP nominee Tankadhar Tripathy. 

Published May 10th, 2023 at 00:02 IST

