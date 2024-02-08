New Delhi: In a recent meeting with Karnataka ministers to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed brewing tensions within the party.

Advertisement

Sources reveal a hidden conflict between the Siddaramiah and DK Shivkumar camps over the demand for two additional Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka.

During the meeting, Kharge expressed dissatisfaction with the demand for more Deputy CMs, cautioning ministers KN Rajanna and Satish Jharkiholi against making public statements on the matter. He emphasized that such demands send the wrong message to the public and could benefit the opposition. The senior congress leader then urged ministers to maintain silence on the issue until after the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Kharge was reportedly upset about a dinner meeting at Satish Jharkiholi's residence, attended by seven ministers, most of whom are Siddaramiah loyalists. He reiterated that earlier warnings from General Secretary Randeep Surjewala had been ignored by the ministers.

Karnataka Minister Satish Jharkiholi informed Republic that during a meeting with Randeep Surjewala in Bengaluru, seven ministers expressed the demand for two additional Deputy CMs from the backward, dalit, or OBC communities. “During the meet Surjewala asked us to give our demands in writing following which a written demand was given to General Secretary for Congress President kharge to address our issue,” said Satish Jharkiholi

Advertisement

He further told that a brainstorming session had held and several things were discussed regarding general elections. “Although a brain storming session took place during the meeting, we spoke about our deputy CMs demand. However an upset Mallikarjun kharge clearly conveyed to us that the decision regarding Deputy CMs lies beyond the purview of the local leadership. Kharge advised the ministers to take up the matter with CM Siddaramiah and DK Shivkumar in Delhi, emphasizing the need for consensus on the issue.”

According to Satish Jharkiholi despite the rejection of their demand, the ministers agreed to maintain silence on the matter until after the Lok Sabha elections. “While we have agreed to maintain silence for now, it's crucial to note the absence of adequate representation for the dalit and OBC communities within the Congress, falling short of the party's commitment. Several promises made during the Karnataka assembly elections remain unfulfilled, setting the stage for significant upheaval in Karnataka during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” added Jharkiholi.

Advertisement



