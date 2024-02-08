English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Storm in Congress: President Kharge Issues Stern Warning to Karnataka Ministers Amidst Deputy CM Row

a hidden conflict between the Siddaramiah and DK Shivkumar camps over the demand for two additional Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka

Harsha Chandwani
Cracks in Congress: President Kharge Issues Stern Warning to Karnataka Ministers Amidst Deputy CM Controversy
Kharge Warns Karnataka Ministers over Deputy CM Dispute | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 

New Delhi: In a recent meeting with Karnataka ministers to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed brewing tensions within the party. 

Advertisement

Sources reveal a hidden conflict between the Siddaramiah and DK Shivkumar camps over the demand for two additional Deputy Chief Ministers in Karnataka.

During the meeting, Kharge expressed dissatisfaction with the demand for more Deputy CMs, cautioning ministers KN Rajanna and Satish Jharkiholi against making public statements on the matter. He emphasized that such demands send the wrong message to the public and could benefit the opposition. The senior congress leader then urged ministers to maintain silence on the issue until after the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisement

Kharge was reportedly upset about a dinner meeting at Satish Jharkiholi's residence, attended by seven ministers, most of whom are Siddaramiah loyalists. He reiterated that earlier warnings from General Secretary Randeep Surjewala had been ignored by the ministers.

Karnataka Minister Satish Jharkiholi informed Republic that during a meeting with Randeep Surjewala in Bengaluru, seven ministers expressed the demand for two additional Deputy CMs from the backward, dalit, or OBC communities. “During the meet Surjewala asked us to give our demands in writing following which a written demand was given to General Secretary for Congress President kharge to address our issue,” said Satish Jharkiholi

Advertisement

He further told that a brainstorming session had held and several things were discussed regarding general elections. “Although a brain storming session took place during the meeting, we spoke about our deputy CMs demand. However an upset Mallikarjun kharge clearly conveyed to us that the decision regarding Deputy CMs lies beyond the purview of the local leadership. Kharge advised the ministers to take up the matter with CM Siddaramiah and DK Shivkumar in Delhi, emphasizing the need for consensus on the issue.”

According to Satish Jharkiholi despite the rejection of their demand, the ministers agreed to maintain silence on the matter until after the Lok Sabha elections. “While we have agreed to maintain silence for now, it's crucial to note the absence of adequate representation for the dalit and OBC communities within the Congress, falling short of the party's commitment. Several promises made during the Karnataka assembly elections remain unfulfilled, setting the stage for significant upheaval in Karnataka during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” added Jharkiholi. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement