Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:54 IST

Tej Pratap Yadav On Ram Mandir, Ayodhya: "Ram Came In My Dream. He Said..."

Tej Pratap Yadav, a minister in Bihar has asserted that he received a message in his dreams from Lord Ram.

Manasvi Asthana
  • 2 min read
Tej Pratap Yadav, a minister in Bihar and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav has asserted that he received a message in his dreams from Lord Ram, stating that he will not be present at the significant consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple scheduled for January 22.

"Ram is forgotten once elections are over...is it mandatory that he will come on January 22? Ram came in dreams of the four Shankaracharyas. Ram ji came in my dreams too and said he won't come as there is hypocrisy," said Yadav at a public event.

Tej Pratap was indicating that the four Shankaracharyas, who are the spiritual leaders of the four mutts believed to have been established by Adi Shankaracharya are unlikely to participate in the upcoming Ayodhya Ram temple consecration event.

Tejashwi Yadav the current leader of the ruling Rashtriya Janata Dal and Deputy Chief Minister has not provided any comments on this matter. Similarly, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also refrained from making any statements regarding this remark, as per reports.

Tej Pratap Yadav had previously taken a stance to guide a fellow cabinet member regarding contentious statements made about the January 22 event. In response to Bihar minister Chandra Shekhar's remark that people would "seek medical attention rather than visiting a temple if they fall sick," Tej Pratap advised that humanity should be considered the primary religion.

 

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

