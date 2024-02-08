Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a significant move at the World Economic Forum in Davos, met with Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, resulting in the announcement of investments worth Rs 12,400 Crore across various sectors in the state. While the CM assures support for the projects, the opposition condemns the move as hypocrisy on the part of the Congress.

Accompanied by Minister D Sridhar Babu and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, CM Revanth Reddy exchanged four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for the substantial investments. Adani expressed confidence in Telangana's investor-friendly environment and pledged continued growth.

The four MoUs include Adani Green Energy's INR 5,000 Crore investment in two Pumped Storage Projects, AdaniConneX Data Centers' INR 5,000 Crore for a Data Center campus, Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s INR 1,400 Crore investment in a Cement Grinding unit, and Adani Aerospace and Defence's Rs 1,000 Crore investment in Counter Drone Systems and Missile Development.

The opposition, labeling it as "hypocrisy of Congress," criticizes the move, citing Rahul Gandhi's public stance against Adani's alleged corruption. BRS leader Krishank Manne accuses Congress of double standards, highlighting Revanth Reddy's earlier criticism of Adani. BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy questions the party's consistency, emphasizing the contrast between the central leadership's accusations and the state's MoU signings, labeling it as political opportunism.