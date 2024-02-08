English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Telangana CM Signs Rs12,400 Cr Deals With Adani at WEF; Opposition Cries Congress Hypocrisy

BRS leader Krishank Manne accuses Congress of double standards, highlighting Revanth Reddy's earlier criticism of Adani.

Aneri Shah
Telangana CM Signs INR 12,400 Cr Adani Deals; Opposition Alleges Hypocrisy
Telangana CM Signs INR 12,400 Cr Adani Deals; Opposition Alleges Hypocrisy | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad:  In a significant move at the World Economic Forum in Davos, met with Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, resulting in the announcement of investments worth Rs 12,400 Crore across various sectors in the state. While the CM assures support for the projects, the opposition condemns the move as hypocrisy on the part of the Congress.

Accompanied by Minister D Sridhar Babu and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, CM Revanth Reddy exchanged four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) for the substantial investments. Adani expressed confidence in Telangana's investor-friendly environment and pledged continued growth.

Advertisement

The four MoUs include Adani Green Energy's INR 5,000 Crore investment in two Pumped Storage Projects, AdaniConneX Data Centers' INR 5,000 Crore for a Data Center campus, Ambuja Cements Ltd.'s INR 1,400 Crore investment in a Cement Grinding unit, and Adani Aerospace and Defence's Rs 1,000 Crore investment in Counter Drone Systems and Missile Development.

The opposition, labeling it as "hypocrisy of Congress," criticizes the move, citing Rahul Gandhi's public stance against Adani's alleged corruption. BRS leader Krishank Manne accuses Congress of double standards, highlighting Revanth Reddy's earlier criticism of Adani. BJP spokesperson Rachna Reddy questions the party's consistency, emphasizing the contrast between the central leadership's accusations and the state's MoU signings, labeling it as political opportunism.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement