A West Bengal TMC worker slapped a resident publicly, which was caught on camera. The incident happened on Saturday when West Bengal Food & Supplies minister and TMC MLA Rathin Ghosh visited the Nandadulal temple area located in Barasat city of North 24 Parganas district for the newly launched state government's scheme, 'Didir Doot'.

A resident who is also a local leader of the area approached the Trinamool minister directly to complain about the issues pertaining to the locality. During this, a TMC worker, who was also present along with the minister, stopped the man and slapped him which was captured on the camera. Following this, the complainant was also manhandled by the party workers.

Notably, 'Didir Doot' is an outreach programme launched by the TMC government which means Didi’s Messenger. It has been introduced with the aim to keep people updated with the TMC government's initiatives and events through news feeds, photos, videos and infographics.

BJP slams TMC for hooliganism

Taking to Twitter, BJP's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the Mamata government and wrote, "TMC- Tanashahi Mindset & Culture and this is the exhibition of such a mindset. This is not a government of Maa Maati Manush but Money Money Money."

