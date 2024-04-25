Advertisement

Hours after receiving a major setback from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said the withdrawal of the national party status will not make any difference to the party and it will continue to work for the people.

“Trinamool Congress has overcome many obstacles, we will overcome this too. We will continue to do what we have to do, it will not make any difference,” TMC MP Saugata Roy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The development came after Election Commission on Monday withdrew the national party status of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

Following the revocation of national party status, the Mamata Banerjee-led party is considering to take legal options in order to challenge the decision of the Election Commission of India.

Why was the national party status revoked?

The polls body’s decision to revoke the national party status came after it adjudged that the parties no longer fulfill the criteria required of national parties. While, TMC, NCP and CPI are no longer belong to the national party category, the Election Commission granted the national party status to the 11-year-old Aam Aadmi Party following its major electoral successes in Delhi, Punjab and scoring votes in Goa.

Apart from this, shattering the dreams of Telanagana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to project his party as the national party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the polls body withdrew the state party status from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

Additionally, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh, People's Democratic Alliance in Manipur, Pattali Makkal Katchi in Puducherry, Revolutionary Socialist Party in West Bengal and Mizoram People's Conference in Mizoram also lost their state party status.