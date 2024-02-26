English
Updated April 19th, 2022 at 21:26 IST

TN BJP urges Amit Shah to act against people behind 'violent protest' against Guv

Press Trust Of India
Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) Upping the ante on the black flag protest against Governor R N Ravi, Tamil Nadu BJP on Tuesday took up the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought action against people behind the 'violent protest'.

Alleging police inaction, the Saffron party requested action against officers who failed to take appropriate measures to prevent it.

Writing to Shah, state BJP chief K Annamalai said if the DMK government cannot guarantee safe passage for 'a Governor, the plight of the people is unimaginable. This reflects the alarming law and order situation in the state.' During the Governor's visit to Mayiladuthurai town to meet the chief pontiff of Dharmapuram Adheenam, DMK's allies waved black flags, threw flag poles, pelted stones and threw water bottles on the convoy, Annamalai alleged.

"The protest looked planned and organised; members from the VCK, Dravidar Kazhagam, and CPI and CPI(M) participated in this protest. It was similar to the protests in September 2019 when our honourable Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi visited Chennai. DMK as a party thinks they can threaten a Constitutional authority for their ideology by resorting to such unlawful means." The TN BJP chief claimed that slogans like "Governor is a murderer", were raised in this protest.

"The police took no action on those who raised these treacherous slogans. And similarly, when flag poles, stones and water bottles were thrown over Governor's convoy, the police did not disperse the crowd but merely stood along. The officers who failed in their duty should face the consequence." Whenever the DMK's political trajectory is on a downfall, they set in motion violent protests such as these, he alleged.

DMK should realise that fulfilling its electoral promise is not the Governor's problem if it is Constitutionally impermissible.

"Sir, we request you to look into the situation on priority and suitable actions be initiated against the people who spearheaded this violent protest from the shadows and those who failed to take appropriate measures on the ground." The Dharmapuram Adheenam, a Shaivite math held in high esteem by devotees, is among Tamil Nadu's ancient Hindu spiritual institutions. It is popular among the Tamil people. PTI VGN SS SS

Published April 19th, 2022 at 21:26 IST

