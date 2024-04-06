×

Updated September 28th, 2023 at 16:10 IST

UP: JD(U) leader, wife, sons booked for forgery in dispute over family firm

The FIR was registered at the Fefna police station on Tuesday against Avalesh Singh, the senior vice president of the JD(U) Uttar Pradesh unit, his wife Neelam Singh and two sons.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
Janata Dal (United) leader Avalesh Singh, his wife and sons have been booked for forgery in connection with a dispute over a family firm in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered at the Fefna police station on Tuesday against Avalesh Singh, the senior vice president of the JD(U) Uttar Pradesh unit, his wife Neelam Singh and two sons - Shashank Singh and Anurag Singh.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the FIR was registered on the orders of a court on the complaint of Shivanand Singh, the elder brother of Avalesh Singh.

In his complaint, Shivanand Singh said as the police did not register an FIR he had to approach the court.

He said they are three brothers and all of them had registered a firm on April 1, 2000 but Avalesh Singh fraudulently added the names of his sons and wife in the firm. Police is probing the matter.

Avalesh Singh, when contacted, refuted the allegations and said that due to his popularity, his political opponents were trying to malign his image. "I have all the documents which will prove that the matter is fake," he said. 

Published September 28th, 2023 at 16:10 IST

