After voting concluded in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls on April 9, Samajwadi Party complained to the Election Commission of India about "booth capturing" and alleged electoral malpractices by BJP. In a letter addressed to the EC on Sunday, UP SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel claimed that fake voters exercised their franchise at specific polling centres in two districts of the state. For instance, he alleged that fake voting was carried out at the polling centre in the Gaur block whereas booth capturing took place in the Bankati block of the Basti district.

SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel added, "Booth capturing was done in the Haiserbazar polling centre, Sant Kabir Nagar district whereby 100% voting was recorded even as many of the 190 voters are in Mumbai at present. On the day of voting, these voters were not in the area where the election was being conducted. In some places, two polling agents of BJP were permitted against the rules". In the wake of this, he urged the EC to conduct repolling at the aforesaid polling centres to ensure that the election is transparent and independent.

SP's complaint letter to EC

UP MLC polls

After casting his vote for the MLC polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath predicted that BJP will become the first ruling party to get a majority in the Legislative Council after 4 decades. As 9 BJP candidates had been elected unopposed, the polling took place on 27 seats. It is worth noting that the voters in this election are village heads, members and chairpersons of the Block Development Councils and the Zila Panchayats, corporators from urban areas, MLAs and MPs. While 37 seats in the 100-member Legislative Council are vacant at present, BJP, SP and BSP have 35, 17 and 4 MLCs respectively.

"In the Assembly polls, BJP won over 2/3rd of the seats and was successful in forming a government with a huge majority under the leadership of PM Modi. I think that for the first time after 4 decades, the ruling party will be successful in getting a huge majority in the Legislative Council. I appeal to the voters for the local authorities' constituencies- members of the Panchayat Samitis, Gram Pradhans, Zila Panchayat members, Chairmen, Mayor, Block heads, MLAs, MPs that it is necessary that one party has a majority in both Houses to take forward public welfare works," he added. The results will be declared on April 12.