Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 11th, 2022 at 08:05 IST

UP MLC polls: SP alleges booth capturing by BJP in select polling centres; demands repoll

After voting concluded in the UP MLC polls on April 9, Samajwadi Party complained to the EC about booth capturing and alleged electoral malpractices by BJP. 

Akhil Oka
UP MLC polls
Image: PTI/ANI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

After voting concluded in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls on April 9, Samajwadi Party complained to the Election Commission of India about "booth capturing" and alleged electoral malpractices by BJP. In a letter addressed to the EC on Sunday, UP SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel claimed that fake voters exercised their franchise at specific polling centres in two districts of the state. For instance, he alleged that fake voting was carried out at the polling centre in the Gaur block whereas booth capturing took place in the Bankati block of the Basti district.

SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel added, "Booth capturing was done in the Haiserbazar polling centre, Sant Kabir Nagar district whereby 100% voting was recorded even as many of the 190 voters are in Mumbai at present. On the day of voting, these voters were not in the area where the election was being conducted. In some places, two polling agents of BJP were permitted against the rules". In the wake of this, he urged the EC to conduct repolling at the aforesaid polling centres to ensure that the election is transparent and independent. 

SP's complaint letter to EC

UP MLC polls

After casting his vote for the MLC polls, UP CM Yogi Adityanath predicted that BJP will become the first ruling party to get a majority in the Legislative Council after 4 decades. As 9 BJP candidates had been elected unopposed, the polling took place on 27 seats. It is worth noting that the voters in this election are village heads, members and chairpersons of the Block Development Councils and the Zila Panchayats, corporators from urban areas, MLAs and MPs. While 37 seats in the 100-member Legislative Council are vacant at present, BJP, SP and BSP have 35, 17 and 4 MLCs respectively. 

"In the Assembly polls, BJP won over 2/3rd of the seats and was successful in forming a government with a huge majority under the leadership of PM Modi. I think that for the first time after 4 decades, the ruling party will be successful in getting a huge majority in the Legislative Council. I appeal to the voters for the local authorities' constituencies- members of the Panchayat Samitis, Gram Pradhans, Zila Panchayat members, Chairmen, Mayor, Block heads, MLAs, MPs that it is necessary that one party has a majority in both Houses to take forward public welfare works," he added. The results will be declared on April 12. 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2022 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Yogi Adityanath
Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

10 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

10 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

10 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

10 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

10 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

17 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

18 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

19 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sehwag gets critical over Yashasvi Jaiswal comparisons

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Nifty, Sensex open higher; IT stocks rebound

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan FINALLY receives debut cap! EMOTIONAL moment

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. CBSE board exams 2024 begin today, check important instructions here

    Education15 minutes ago

  5. Suniel Shetty Shares 'Memories' From The Time He Visited BAPS Mandir

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo