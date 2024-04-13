×

Updated October 5th, 2023 at 20:58 IST

Veteran CPI(M) leader Anathalavattom Anandan dies

The veteran leader's end came while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital here for a prolonged illness, party sources said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Veteran CPI(M) leader and former legislator Anathalavattom Anandan (Image: Facebook/ Anathalavattom Anandan) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran CPI(M) leader and former legislator Anathalavattom Anandan, who played a key role in building the trade union base for the party in the state, died at a hospital here on Thursday, his colleagues said.

He was 86. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The veteran leader's end came while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College hospital here for a prolonged illness, party sources said.

Anandan was the state president of the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU).

Born in Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram district in 1937, Anandan began his political career in 1954 by participating in an agitation seeking more wages for coir workers in his village.

He became a member of the undivided Communist Party of India (CPI) in 1956, and stood with it after the split in the party in 1964.

Fighting for the cause of the working class in the state, Anandan played a key role in building the trade union base of the party in the state.

As the leader of the CITU, he led several agitations for the workers in both organised and unorganised sectors.

The veteran leader was elected to the state assembly from the Attingal constituency three times--in 1987, 1996 and 2007.

Anandan was also a prominent face of the CPI(M) in the TV debates.

His body will be kept at the CPI(M) headquarters here on Friday for the public to pay homage.

His cremation will be held at Santhikavadam here at 5 pm on Friday, the party said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, and leaders of various political parties including, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, and BJP state chief K Surendran condoled the demise of Anandan. 

Published October 5th, 2023 at 20:58 IST

