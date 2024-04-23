‘Vote for BJP, Mamata’s Goondas Will Be Hung Upside Down’: Amit Shah

Advertisement

New Delhi: Hitting out at TMC-led West Bengal government over the issues of corruption and infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that only the BJP can end the misrule of the Trinamool Congress in the state. "Vote for BJP and Mamata Banerjee's goondas will be hung upside down and straightened," he said.

Addressing a rally at Karandighi in Raiganj constituency, Shah said the party has set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal.

"The Calcutta High Court yesterday gave a judgment cancelling thousands of appointments (made through the 2016 teacher recruitment test). It is a matter of shame that jobs were sold for lakhs of rupees. This cut-money culture and corruption must end in West Bengal. The TMC can never stop it, only the BJP can stop it," he said.

Neither Congress nor Mamata can dare to touch CAA: Shah

Coming down heavily at the Congress party over remarks by its leaders that the CAA would be repealed if they are voted to power, Shah said, "Neither Congress nor Mamata Banerjee can dare to touch the CAA."

The Congress and Mamata Banerjee are against the CAA as they want to help the infiltrators, he alleged. "They are opposing the law since it will help Hindu refugees get citizenship," the senior BJP leader said.

The Centre last month implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Referring to the recent incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have emerged, Shah said it is a matter of shame that "Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman chief minister, tried to protect the culprits." "For years, atrocities continued right under your (Mamata Banerjee) nose. To get some votes through appeasement, you are protecting the criminals of Sandeshkhali," he claimed.

With inputs from PTI…