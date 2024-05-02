Advertisement

Amidst the war of words between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the Birbhum violence, the latter termed the relationship between him and CM Banerjee as that of 'brother-sister,' however, he expressed his disappointment over keeping him in the dark and not providing information about the state's affairs for 2.5 years, claiming that 25 Vice-chancellors were appointed without his sanction.

While addressing the Rajasthan assembly, Governor Dhankhar said, "It's Governor's prerogative, he should be informed about every matter but for 2.5 years I wasn't given information regarding anything....Although I abide by CM's suggestion on appointments, there were 25 VCs' appointments that were made without my sanction,"

I have to act under the ambit of the constitution: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Governor Dhankhar, terming his relationship with CM Mamta as that of a 'brother-sister,' said, "Many a time, there's tussle due to ignorance...I can only act under the ambit of the constitution...I have cordial relations with CM (Mamata Banerjee), it's like a brother-sister relation."

Dhankhar's statement was a follow-up to his earlier allegations about the appointment of vice-chancellors of 25 state universities without permission from the Governor's office.

The relationship between Dhankhar and Mamta Banerjee has come under constant friction since his appointment in 2019. In one of the latest verbal spats between the duo, CM Mamta wrote a letter to the Governor saying his comments on the Birbhum violence were unbecoming of a person holding such a constitutional post. Notably, Dhankhar had commented after the Birbhum violence unfolded, claiming that the state is under the grip of a culture of lawlessness and violence.

Even as the West Bengal Chief Minister cautioned Dhankhar against defaming the state and termed him as 'ladsahab' (a lordly person), Governor Dhankhar, on March 23, said, "This is a shameful event and an indelible scar on Governance. The burning of people alive in a democracy in this manner is very painful. I appeal to the govt to learn the lessons rather than offering defence."

The Governor and CM Mamata, on March 9, engaged in a spat after Mamata Banerjee applauded the incident wherein the Governor was not allowed to deliver his inaugural address in the Budget session of the assembly.

