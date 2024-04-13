×

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 20:34 IST

We need to uphold Bengali pride: BJP president JP Nadda

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IMAGE: @JPNadda/Twitter | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Reaching out to the people of West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said the party will continue its fight to uphold the Bengali pride and expose those who try to demean it.

Addressing a meeting here, Nadda also said that the party would have come to power after the last year’s assembly polls had the devastating second wave of Covid did not affect the campaigning.

“We need to uphold the Bengali pride and continue to fight for it. We need to expose those who try to demean the Bengali Pride,” he said.

"We are hopeful that next time we would come to power and conduct our victory rally at Brigade parade ground (in Kolkata),” Nadda said. 

Published June 9th, 2022 at 20:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

