Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Bharat Ratna LK Advani: 10 Things to Know About the BJP Co-Founder and Former Deputy Prime Minister

LK Advani, co-founder of BJP and former Home Minister and Deputy PM of India, will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Here are 10 things to know about him.

Shweta Parande
LK Advani to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna
BJP veteran LK Advani to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani (LK Advani) will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. Not many of the present generation know that Advani is one of the founding members of the BJP.

He was the brain behind the Rath Yatra and the Babri Masjid movement in the 1990s that led to fruition in the form of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in 2024. LK Advani served as the deputy prime minister of India and had a major contribution to shaping the political agenda of the BJP. 

Advertisement

Here are 10 things to know about LK Advani

  1. LK Advani was born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Sindh in the pre-Partition Bombay Presidency in British India. He migrated to India from Pakistan during the 1947 Partition.
  2. LK Advani is one of the co-founders of the BJP. The party was formed on April 6, 1980, by former members of the Akhil Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS). 
  3. Advani is a loyal member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since 1942 and contributed in a major way towards the Hindutva cause.
  4. In 1990, Advani began the first Rath Yatra for the Ram Mandir, a political rally with religious undertones that travelled from Somnath in Gujarat to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.
  5. Advani organised many more Rath Yatras across the country from 1993 to 2011 and cemented BJP’s Hindutva philosophy.
  6. He served as the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting from March 1977 to July 1979 in the PM Morarji Desai cabinet. 
  7. Advani was the Home Minister in 1998 and 2002 during the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.
  8. LK Advani served as the seventh Deputy PM of India from 2002-04, when another BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the PM of the country.
  9. In 2015, LK Advani was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.
  10. In 2024, LK Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

The 96-year-old LK Advani did not attend the historic opening of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024 in Ayodhya, due to old age and “extreme cold weather”.

His contribution towards the Ram Mandir and nation-building has not been forgotten. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on February 3, “I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour.” 

Advertisement

“One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,” added PM Modi.

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 15:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kuwait Boat Enters Gateway of India: Mumbai Police Launches Probe

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement