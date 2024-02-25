English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Who Was Haryana INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Shot Dead in Bahadurgarh?

Nafe Singh Rathee, who also served as the chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council, took charge as the president of the INLD’s Haryana unit on January 3, 2020.

Abhishek Tiwari
Nafe Singh Rathee
INLD Haryana Unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Haryana's Bahadurgarh | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bahadurgarh: Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathee was gunned down by a miscreant in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh in broad daylight, sending a shock wave across the state. The sensational killing of a prominent Jat leader, who belonged to Bahadurgarh, has not only been felt in Haryana, but across the nation passing an unbearable loss to the party. A two-term Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Bahadurgarh between 1996 to 2005, Nafe Singh Rathee also marked his presence in the state politics, by holding various significant positions in the party during his four decades of political career.

Rathee, who also served as the chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council for two terms, took charge as the president of the INLD’s Haryana unit on January 3, 2020.

Advertisement

Nafe Singh Rathee had also joined BJP during his 4 decades long political career

During his 4 decades of political career, Nafe Singh Rathee witnessed several ups and downs and was also linked to a few controversies. He was also booked by the Haryana police in a suicide case for allegedly harassing the victim in a property-related issue.

Advertisement

The prominent INLD leader, Rathee, in 2014 had also switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after his party denied him a ticket from Bahadurgarh, however, he had to contest the elections as an independent candidate as the BJP too refused him a ticket. Later, in 2018, he eventually returned to INLD.

In January 2020, senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala appointed Rathee the president of the Haryana unit, following the party’s worst ever performance in the state assembly elections a year before.

Advertisement

In January 2023, Rathee had to face legal issues, when he booked by the police as the main accused in the suicide case of Jagdish Rathi (55), son of former BJP minister Mange Ram Rathi. A lookout circular was issued by the Jhajjar district police to prevent him from leaving the country. Jagdish’s family had accused Nafe Singh of making attempts to harass him in a property-related matter. A purported audio clip of Jagadish had also surfaced, where he allegedly had accused six persons including Nafe Singh Rathee of harassing him.

Not only this, a few days after the case against Nafe Singh Rathee, his son Jitender Rathee was arrested in connection with installation of an electricity meter. However, his family had then slammed the government accusing it of crushing the opposition by attempting to pressurise Rathee. The allegation was, however, dismissed by the then ruling party INLD.

Advertisement

The ace-politician was also the President of the Indian Style Wrestling Association of India. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Streaming details

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: RP Singh lauds Ashwin's performance

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI beats GG by 5 wickets

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo