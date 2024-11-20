sb.scorecardresearch
  Poll Of Polls In Maharashtra, Jharkhand Predicts Victory For Mahayuti and NDA, Setback For INDI Bloc

Published 20:24 IST, November 20th 2024

Poll Of Polls In Maharashtra, Jharkhand Predicts Victory For Mahayuti and NDA, Setback For INDI Bloc

The poll of polls in both Maharashtra and Jharkhand have predicted a victory for the BJP-led alliance against Congress-led in the recently concluded elections.

Poll of Polls Maharashtra, Jharkhand
Poll of Polls for Maharashtra and Jharkhand | Image: Republic Media Network
20:02 IST, November 20th 2024

