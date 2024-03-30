×

Updated February 16th, 2022 at 22:35 IST

Poll officials from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to participate in EC's capacity-building programme

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The training arm of the Election Commission (EC) is organising a capacity-development programme for the officials of the Forum of Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA).

The Capacity Development Programme on Voter Education is being organised by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) and will include a field visit, the EC said in a statement.

The programme seeks to enhance the capacities of election officials under the Thimpu Resolution of the 11th meeting of the FEMBoSA.

Officials from the Bangladesh Election Commission and the Election Commission of Sri Lanka are participating in the five-day programme that will conclude on March 18.

It is one of the flagship programmes of the IIIDEM for the international participants.

The programme is developed based on the learning needs of the officials on the theme of voter education and includes concepts and practical experiences of India and other countries.

A daylong study tour for the participants to familiarise them with the practices and experiences in the field has also been planned, the EC said. PTI NAB RC

Published February 16th, 2022 at 22:35 IST

