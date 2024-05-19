Polling in Mumbai Tomorrow! All You Need to Know About Candidates, Lok Sabha Constituencies | Image:PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai is all set to vote tomorrow on May 20 in the fifth phase Lok Sabha Elections, 2024. Here is a quick outline of all you need to know about your candidates, politics and constituency in your seat.

Of 48 seats in Maharashtra, Mumbai has got 6 seats while the adjoining Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has four. Mumbai’s six seats include Mumbai North, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The MMR has Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Palghar.

Here is the Breakup of Constituency and Candidates

1) Mumbai North

The constituency include Borivali, Kandivali, Goregaon, Magathane, Dahisar and Malad.

Goal Shetty (BJP)is the sitting MP . Candidates announced are Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (BJP), Bhushan Patil (Congress)

2) Mumbai North West

The constituency covers Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Goregaon, Versova, Andheri West and Andheri East.

The sitting MP is Gajanan Kirtikar (Shiv Sena), who is now with the Shinde faction. Candidates announced are Amol Kirtikar (Sena UBT), Ravindra Waikar (Shinde Sena).

3) Mumbai North East

Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup Westm, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd, Shibaji Nagar. The sitting MP is Manoj Kotak (BJP). The candidates announced are Sanjay Dina Patil (Sena UBT), Mihir Kotecha (BJP).

4) Mumbai North Central

The constituency covers areas of Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kurla, Kalina, Vandra West and Vandra East.

The sitting MP Poonam Mahajan (BJP) and the candidates announced are Varsha Gaikwad (Congress); Ujjwal Nikam (BJP).

5) Mumbai South

The constituency covers areas of Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

The sitting MP is Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) and the candidates announced Arvind Sawant (Sena UBT), Yamini Yashwant Jadhav (Shinde Sena)

6) Mumbai South Central

The constituency covers Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Dharavi, Sion Koliwada, Wadala and Mahim.

The sitting MP is Rahul Shewalie (BJP) and teh candiadtes announced Anil Desai (Sena UBT), Rahul Shewale (Shinde Sena)

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 49 constituencies spread across eight states and Union territories (UTs) will be held on Monday.

