Puducherry, Sept 7 (PTI) Puducherry posted 127 fresh COVID-19 cases during last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. Tuesday taking overall tally to 1,24,311.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,479 samples and these cares were spread over Puducherry 87, Karaikal 25, Yanam 2 and Mahe 13.

The active cases were 974 of whom 171 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 803 were in home isolation.

Director of Department of Health G. Sriramulu said that 66 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty -four hours while the overall recoveries were 1,21,518.

One more person hailing from Karaikal died of infection taking toll to 1819. The patient had co morbidities of diabetes, hyper-tension and kidney diseases.

The Department of Health has tested so far 16.77 lakh samples and has found 14.23 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate today was 2.32 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.75 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said that 38,172 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers have been vaccinated so far. The Department of Health has inoculated 5.81 lakh people including those coming under the category of sixty years and above or those above 45 years with co morbidities.

In all the department has vaccinated 8.42 lakh people including those who received the second jab so far in the Union Territory, the Director said. PTI COR ROH ROH