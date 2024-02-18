English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 13:11 IST

Pondy adds 127 new coronavirus

Pondy adds 127 new coronavirus

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Puducherry, Sept 7 (PTI) Puducherry posted 127 fresh COVID-19 cases during last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. Tuesday taking overall tally to 1,24,311.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,479 samples and these cares were spread over Puducherry 87, Karaikal 25, Yanam 2 and Mahe 13.

Advertisement

The active cases were 974 of whom 171 patients were in hospitals and the remaining 803 were in home isolation.

Director of Department of Health G. Sriramulu said that 66 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty -four hours while the overall recoveries were 1,21,518.

Advertisement

One more person hailing from Karaikal died of infection taking toll to 1819. The patient had co morbidities of diabetes, hyper-tension and kidney diseases.

The Department of Health has tested so far 16.77 lakh samples and has found 14.23 lakh out of them to be negative.

Advertisement

The test positivity rate today was 2.32 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.75 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said that 38,172 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers have been vaccinated so far. The Department of Health has inoculated 5.81 lakh people including those coming under the category of sixty years and above or those above 45 years with co morbidities.

Advertisement

In all the department has vaccinated 8.42 lakh people including those who received the second jab so far in the Union Territory, the Director said. PTI COR ROH ROH

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 13:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

13 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

13 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

14 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

14 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo