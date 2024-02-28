English
Updated September 11th, 2021 at 11:57 IST

Pondy adds 46 new cases to its coronavirus tally

Pondy adds 46 new cases to its coronavirus tally

Press Trust Of India
The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 3,071 samples and they were spread over Puducherry 28, Karaikal 9, and Mahe 9.

One more person succumbed to the viral infection taking the toll in the Union Territory to 1,821.

The active cases were 914 of whom 178 were in hospitals and the remaining 736 were in home quarantine.

Director of Health Department G.Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.50 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.81 percent respectively.

While 126 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1, 21,940.

The Department of Health has tested 16.99 lakh samples and found 14.41 lakhout of them to be negative.

On the vaccination front, 38,177 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers have been vaccinated against pandemic so far in the Union Territory. The Department has inoculated 5.84 lakh people including those coming under the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities.

In all, 8.54 lakh people including those who received the second jab have been vaccinated against the virus in Union Territory. PTI COR ROH ROH

Published September 11th, 2021 at 11:57 IST

