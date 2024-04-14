Advertisement

Puducherry, June 8 (PTI) Puducherry logged six fresh cases of coronavirus during last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m. on Wednesday taking the total caseload to 1,65,910.

The department of health examined 1,029 samples during last twenty- four hours and found six new cases.

The active cases were 33. Fourteen patients recovered during the last twenty- four hours and overall recoveries were 1,63,915.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that there was no fresh fatality today and the toll remained 1,962.

The Department of Health has examined so far 22,60,389 samples and found 19,05,209 samples out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate was 0.58 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.80 percent, respectively.

The Health Department has administered so far 17,15,224 doses which comprised 9,67,928 first doses, 7,22,223 second doses and 25,073 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH