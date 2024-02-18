English
Updated September 22nd, 2021 at 12:56 IST

Pondy reports 117 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Press Trust Of India
Puducherry, Sept 22 (PTI) Puducherry posted 117 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday raising the overall tally to 1,25,735.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 5,097 samples and the cases were spread over Puducherry 73, Karaikal 29, Yanam one and Mahe 14.

Two more persons hailing from Karaikal region and having co morbidities including diabetes succumbed to the viral infection raising overall toll to 1,834.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said the active cases were 945 of whom 142 were in hospitals and the remaining 803 were in home isolation.

While 92 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries stood at 1,22,956.

The Department of Health has tested 17.51 lakh samples so far and found 14.85 lakh out of them to be negative.

The Director noted that the test positivity rate was 2.30 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.79 percent, respectively.

He also said 9,32,694 doses have been administered so far and they included 6.68,389 first dose while the remaining 2,64,305 were second shot. PTI COR ROH ROH

Published September 22nd, 2021 at 12:56 IST

