Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 18th, 2021 at 12:51 IST

Pondy witnesses 128 coronavirus cases, one death

The new cases were spread over Puducherry 88, Karaikal 32 and Mahe eight.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The new cases were spread over Puducherry 88, Karaikal 32 and Mahe eight.

The overall case load was 1,25,384.

However, Yanam did not report any new case.

One more person aged 75 years and hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the viral infection raising the cumulative fatalities to 1,829.

While 122 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries were 1,22,631.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said 17.32 lakh samples were tested and out of them 14.69 lakh were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 2.56 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.80 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said 38,213 health care workers and 23,006 front line workers have been vaccinated against pandemic so far. The Department of Health has vaccinated so far 5.96 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated against the virus.

In all, 8.97 lakh people including those who received the second jab have been vaccinated in the Union Territory. 

Advertisement

Published September 18th, 2021 at 12:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

37 minutes ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

16 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

19 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

19 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

19 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | After Skipping ED Summons, Kejriwal Reaches Delhi Assembly

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Tamil Nadu Budget 2024-25: 7 Key Takeaways

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Love Storiyaan: 6th Episode Of Docu-series Banned In These 5 Countries

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  4. What's at stake in Trump's hush-money criminal case?

    World20 minutes ago

  5. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo