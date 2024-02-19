Advertisement

The new cases were spread over Puducherry 88, Karaikal 32 and Mahe eight.

The overall case load was 1,25,384.

However, Yanam did not report any new case.

One more person aged 75 years and hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the viral infection raising the cumulative fatalities to 1,829.

While 122 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries were 1,22,631.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu said 17.32 lakh samples were tested and out of them 14.69 lakh were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 2.56 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 percent and 97.80 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said 38,213 health care workers and 23,006 front line workers have been vaccinated against pandemic so far. The Department of Health has vaccinated so far 5.96 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated against the virus.

In all, 8.97 lakh people including those who received the second jab have been vaccinated in the Union Territory.