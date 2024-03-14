×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 20:50 IST

'Pooja' at Martand Sun temple in J&K in violation of rules, says ASI officials, raise issue with UT admin

'Pooja' at Martand Sun temple in J&K in violation of rules, says ASI officials, raise issue with UT admin

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The 'pooja', attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the premises of the Archaeological Survey of India-protected Martand Sun temple in Anantnag, was in violation of rules and the issue has been raised with the UT administration, ASI officials said on Monday.

A day after Sinha took part in the 'Navgrah Ashtamangalam pooja' at the ancient temple premises for which priests were called from outside the Union Territory, ASI officials said no permission was sought from the conservation body for these prayers.

Advertisement

"We have raised our concerns with the district administration. They have been sent a message that it is a violation of our rules. No permission was sought from us for the prayers. The LG did not hold the prayers inside the temple, but outside it. However, even that is a violation," an official of the ASI said on condition of anonymity.

The ASI has conveyed its displeasure to the district administration of Anantnag in South Kashmir and raised concerns over the issue, the official said.

Advertisement

Rule 7(1) of the 1959 Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains, states that meetings, receptions, parties, entertainment or conferences cannot be held at a protected monument without permission in writing from the Central government.

Rule 7(2) says this should not apply to any event held "in pursuance of a recognised religious usage or custom".

Advertisement

According to the rules, if a site was a functional place of worship when it came under the jurisdiction of the conservation body, then it would continue to be a place of worship, officials said.

However, the Martand Sun Temple was not such a site, so permission had to be sought, the officials said. Such protected sites that were functioning places of worship when the ASI took charge of them include Jamia Mosque, Srinagar, and the Fatehpur Sikri mosque.

Advertisement

The eighth-century Martand Temple is one of the oldest sun temples in India and a symbol of invaluable ancient spiritual heritage.

There was no immediate reaction from the Lt Governor's office on this issue.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Sinha took part in the pooja, which was held in the presence of seers, members of the Kashmiri Pandit community and local residents. The Lt Governor termed the event a truly divine experience.

On the occasion, Sinha reiterated the government's commitment to protect and develop ancient sites of cultural and spiritual significance.

Advertisement

Later, Sinha reviewed various facilities at the temple. A discussion was also held on tapping the tourism potential of the region. PTI ASG BJ SKL PYK PYK

Advertisement

Published May 9th, 2022 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Spring Superfoods

Spring Superfoods

a minute ago
Best of Luck Nikki

Disney India Shows

2 minutes ago
Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan

Murder Mubarak Screening

2 minutes ago
Meditation Techniques

Meditation Techniques

4 minutes ago
Yoga

Immunity Exercises

6 minutes ago
Officials have been directed to shift government buildings out of the red zone in Joshimath.

Joshimath Govt Building

7 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

7 minutes ago
Matka Kulfi

Traditional Matka Kulfi

10 minutes ago
Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

Polki Vs Kundan Jewellery

13 minutes ago
Vande Bharat

Vande Bharat Routes

19 minutes ago
BluSmart

BluSmart’s EV fleet

28 minutes ago
Harish Salve

CAA Explainer

28 minutes ago
BluSmart and Tata Power

BluSmart Tata Power

32 minutes ago
Delhi metro viral video

Delhi Metro Viral video

39 minutes ago
mamata banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

41 minutes ago
OTT Censorship

OTT Censorship Explained

44 minutes ago
inDrive

inDrive raises $150 mn

an hour ago
Sidharth Malhota and Kiara Advani

Celebs At Yodha Premiere

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News9 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News9 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo