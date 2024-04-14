×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

'Poore Kapde Pehenke Aao...': Bank Of India Denies Entry To Nagpur Boy For Wearing Shorts | WATCH

In a widely shared video, the boy was seen walking into the bank while still in his shorts. But the bank security officer asked that he come back in full pants

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Nagpur Boy Denied Entry In Bank Of India Branch For Wearing Shorts
Nagpur Boy Denied Entry In Bank Of India Branch For Wearing Shorts | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nagpur: A boy claimed that because of his clothing, he was refused access to one of the Bank of India (BOI) branches. The Nagpur guy posted his complaint on Twitter, and it quickly goes viral. The young boy was shown entering the bank in his shorts in a widely shared post. However, the bank security guard asked that he return wearing full pants because "they expected a certain level of decency."

The post gained about two lakh views, 2,100 likes, and a ton of comments after @gharkekalesh re-posted it on Twitter. Many online users expressed their support for the boy in response to the post, which created a heated discussion. "Bank k security guard kabse 5 star hotel k security guard ki treh behave krne lge," said one user. "It is your branch? And how can your guard behave like this Is there dress code needed in bank? He has wore half pant You are using common man money but don't pay respect to common man. Shameful," wrote another user.

A similar event occurred in Kolkata in 2021 when a man was refused access into a State Bank of India (SBI) branch due to his Bermuda shorts. The issue that Ashish, a man from Kolkata, shared on Twitter went viral.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

