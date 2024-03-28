Advertisement

New Delhi: Anurag Dobhal, a popular YouTuber on Wednesday shared that his recently purchased Lamborghini has been seized in Chennai.

Dobhal who shot to fame with his stint in Big Boss 17 confirmed in his vlog that his Lamborghini was seized in Chennai during his visit to city to film a special segment with India better Suresh Raina.

Advertisement

In his vlog, he shared that his Lamborghini was seized when he was transporting his car to Delhi.

He said that during the transportation, the truck was stopped by STO.

Advertisement

He shared that the car was seized as the documentation was incomplete.

Dobhal could be heard saying, “The STO had seized their truck as some documentation was not done but along with that they also seized my Lamborghini though the papers were all in place I am so pissed off I really don’t know what to do.”

Advertisement

He claimed that he had all the necessary documents for his Lamborghini. He revealed that he had been put a penalty of approximately Rs 3-3.5 crore on his car.

